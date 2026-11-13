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New Orleans Jazz Museum Announces Theme for 2026 Improvisations Gala
By Daisy Stuart,4 days ago
The New Orleans Jazz Museum will be hosting its ninth annual Improvisations Gala on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. This year's event, presented by The Herb Alpert Foundation, will turn the museum and the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue into a lively winter wonderland with live music, delicious food, cocktails, and holiday-themed art.