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Downtown d'Lights Kicks Off Earlier in Season
By Gretchen Gallagher-Durney,7 days ago
It's still festive, family-friendly, and free – but Downtown d'Lights will be taking place earlier than usual this season. "Downtown will be ready to welcome shoppers and visitors right at the start of the holiday season," said Emily Fetcko, CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership. Her organization, along with steadfast sponsors, works to ensure the evening is successful and accessible. "Partnering with [presenting sponsor] UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot over many years to grow Downtown d'Lights has allowed us to reach the community in new ways. They bring resources and energy to this beloved event that connects with our mission and the families who attend from surrounding neighborhoods."
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