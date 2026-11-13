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PMC awarded grant for Virtual Reality health care training
4 days ago
Providence Medical Center (PMC) has been awarded funding through the Virtual Reality High-Fidelity Training Equipment Grant. This is an opportunity to bring innovative virtual reality (VR) training technology to the organization and the communities it serves. The new VR training equipment will provide immersive, hands-on learning experiences for healthcare professionals,...