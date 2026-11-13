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Saturday is free landfill day - here's what you need to know
By Bob Gambert,7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Here’s your chance to clear out bulky and unwanted items at no cost this Saturday. The city will host Free Landfill Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East and Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Rd. The event is only open to City of San Antonio residential solid waste fee rate payers. To participate, citizens must bring a valid photo ID and a recent CPS Energy statement that shows payment of the city’s solid waste fee. All loads must be covered with a tarp, as required by city ordinance.