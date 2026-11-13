undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hernanes: “Replacing Spalletti would be a mistake. Juventus have lost their identity; you don’t win just because of the name. Nico Paz is a Barolo, Modric the best wine in Serie A”
By Emanuele Tramacere,7 days ago
Did you expect Juventus to be so inconsistent? Do you think the crisis is over, or do you expect Spalletti to leave?. "No, I don't expect a change of manager because that would be another mistake. In football and in life, you have to accept that a crisis comes along from time to time, that there are low points, because things go in cycles. You can see the team have lost some of their identity; they've lost the players up front who score goals, so the manager gets the blame. But if they change managers again, I think that would be another mistake."