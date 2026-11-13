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Dr. George Andrew Blackwood
8 days ago
Dr. George A. Blackwood, 101, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa. Private entombment will be held at the Muscatine Community Garden Mausoleum located within Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in George’s honor. George’s arrangements are in the care of the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation.