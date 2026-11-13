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CropLife Retail Week: The Post-Patent Boom and Why Ag Retailers Are Suddenly Worried About Generics
By Eric Sfiligoj,7 days ago
Are post-patent products the new biggest threat to ag retailers? In this episode of CropLife Retail Week, Editor Eric Stiligoj sits down with Bob Trogele, CEO of ProAginvest, to discuss a shocking spike in concerns over generic crop chemicals among CropLife 100 retailers. From FTC rulings unbundling marketing programs to massive margin compression, learn how the market is shifting and what business models will survive.