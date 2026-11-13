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5th arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
By WKYT News Staff,7 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fifth arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Cross Keys Road that occurred in August, according to the Lexington Police Department. Jasiya J. Mock, 19, was charged with murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, Lexington police said.
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