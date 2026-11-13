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ICE agents came to meatpacking country in Kansas. Then voters went to the polls
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,7 days ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jose Del Real looked over the crowd from the stage in a park, at hundreds of his neighbors with furious signs tucked under their arms, voicing their anger at immigration agents who had descended on their town and started rounding up their friends and family. His daughters, in the front row, were crying.
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