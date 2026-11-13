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This Week In Security: Four-Digit Patch Tuesday, SSH Exploited, GitBook Breach, Android GhostMap
By Mike Kershaw,7 days ago
It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and that means another Microsoft Patch Tuesday. The new normal is that the numbers are hard to believe. Brian Krebs reports that this month’s release fixes nearly 1,100 vulnerabilities, 63 of them rated critical, and over 500 that let an attacker elevate their privileges. Only one is reported as actively exploited: CVE-2026-124194, a spoofing bug in Outlook. Microsoft has now shipped more than 5,100 security fixes this year, after more than 1,400 last month, compared to an average of around 100 a month last year. Obviously AI tools get the credit for the volume of bugs fixed, but also of course for the volume of bugs found.