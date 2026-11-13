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MSU’s Bondurant strengthens statewide secondary mathematics education through NSF grant
7 days ago
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Liza Bondurant is supporting secondary mathematics teachers across the Magnolia State through a National Science Foundation grant. A secondary mathematics education professor in MSU’s College of Education, Bondurant serves as co-investigator of a $5 million grant awarded to the Mississippi STEM Education Alliance, or MSEA. The initiative is funded by the NSF’s National STEM Teacher Corps Pilot Program, bringing together school districts, universities, industry partners and nonprofits to advance mathematics and data literacy education statewide.