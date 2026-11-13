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Oklahoma hunters set bear season record with 147 black bears harvested in 2026
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma hunters have shattered a record when it comes to bear hunting season, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. ODWC says hunters killed 147 black bears in Oklahoma in 2026, setting a harvest record for the state's bear hunting season. The previous record-setting...
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