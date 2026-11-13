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Texas ABA Centers Katy Celebrates Grand Opening With Community Leaders, Law Enforcement and Families
7 days ago
KATY, TX — Texas ABA Centers Katy celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 3349 W. Grand Parkway North, Suite 104, Katy, TX 77449, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, welcoming families, healthcare professionals, community leaders, law enforcement representatives, and first responders for an evening dedicated to autism awareness, developmental services, and family support.