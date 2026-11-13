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Where Do the Yankees Go From Here?
By Matthew Roberson,7 days ago
They don’t hand out rings for continued regular-season excellence. This has been the plight of the New York Yankees since they paraded through the Canyon of Heroes in 2009, fresh off a World Series victory that nobody envisioned would kick off a championship drought this long. The Yankees have the most regular-season wins of any American League team since then, but have suffered playoff losses to nearly half of the other 14 AL squads. Perhaps more troublingly, the Yanks also have not won a non-Wild Card Series against a team outside the lowly AL Central since knocking off the Orioles all the way back in 2012.