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Helen Mirren's Side-Part Bixie Is The Sophisticated Way To Cheat Volume: Here's How To Try It On Fine Hair
By Medina Azaldin,4 days ago
Next to being one of the greatest actors of our time and inspiring charity work with Refuge and The Prince's Trust, Dame Helen Mirren has also long been our beauty inspiration - especially when it comes to hair. Ever the chameleon, she's worn her grey hair in long, fairytale waves, in a sleek, neat bob, and in a mesmerising blue updo (if anyone can sport periwinkle locks on the red carpet, it's Mirren).