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electronica 2026: Chipmakers Move Up the Stack as Data Centers and Physical AI Take Center Stage
By Nitin Dahad,8 days ago
At this year’s electronica, there was a clear emphasis on taking a system- and platform-level approach to enabling physical AI and edge AI. All the key chipmakers were talking about hardware-software platforms that help developers quickly build drones, physical AI and humanoid robotics systems, and use agentic AI to deliver edge AI systems.