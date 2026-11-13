undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Craig Melvin Recalls Final Memories with Good Friend and NBC Announcer Dan Hicks
By Scott Stump,7 days ago
Craig Melvin sent his love to the “Hicks chicks” on TODAY and remembered his good friend as the sports world and NBC family mourned the loss of broadcaster Dan Hicks. The 34-year veteran of NBC Sports was the voice of Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football and the PGA Tour. He died suddenly from an “acute illness” at 64, his wife, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Hannah Storm, announced Nov. 12.