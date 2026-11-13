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Ahlgrens bilar, 'Sweden's Most Bought Car,' Rolls Down Route 66 on Its First U.S. Road Trip
By Editor Picks,7 days ago
Here's a candy that is, quite literally, built for the open road. Ahlgrens bilar—translation: "Ahlgrens' cars"—has been shaped like a little chewy automobile since 1953, and in Sweden it's the most sold candy bag on the market. Now the brand is doing the most on-brand thing imaginable: driving down Route 66 as America's most iconic highway marks its 100th anniversary.