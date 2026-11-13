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Brack: Lacore reflects on what’s ahead in blue wave Congress
By Andy Brack,7 days ago
Commentary by Andy Brack | Newly-elected members of Congress have been in Washington all week for a crash course on what comes with being the new kid on the block. What’s particularly vexing is balancing the nation’s pressing, urgent zeal for change, as evidenced by voters’ overwhelming repudiation of the often cruel Trump agenda, with the fact that new members won’t have any real power until Jan. 3, 2027. In other words, they’re caught until then between a blue wave (give us change) and a hard place (telling people to be patient). And that can be frustrating for the people who sweated while knocking on doors, answering phones and urging their neighbors to vote.
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