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Wizard101 welcomes players to the oceanic world of Ahmarra with its latest big update
By Eliot Lefebvre,7 days ago
The biggest update of the year for Wizard101 has splashed down, and it intends to get players soaked. That’s not a metaphor, or at least not entirely a metaphor; Ahmarra, the latest world added to the game, is a seafaring place that contains a whole lot of water. It also contains a whole lot of secrets and exciting new spells for every school, so no matter your combat specialty, you are going to want to jump in and start seeking out answers to the world’s various mysteries.