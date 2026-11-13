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HANGYEOM Makes His Solo Debut with First Single Album, 0,1
By Press Release,8 days ago
HANGYEOM of OMEGA X has released his debut solo single album 0,1 shortly following the completion of his military service. 0,1 features two tracks, "MIS2 U" and "Thinking of You (Narration. MISEO)," both written by HANGYEOM, who also contributed to the composition of the album, in order to express his excitement about reuniting with his fans after their long separation and his heartfelt gratitude for their patience.