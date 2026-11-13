undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Once Human takes a closer look at the bosses and rewards of November 18’s Dissonant Resonance Visional Wheel
By Chris Neal,7 days ago
We appreciate how “Dissonant Resonance Visional Wheel” looks a bit like word vomit, but in the context of Once Human, it makes a measure of sense: Visional Wheels are basically like seasonal servers with unique mechanics, and Dissonant Resonance is the seasonal theme that’s coming to those servers on Wednesday, November 18th, which is an update from the November 19th date given by NetEase’s Starry Studio in its press release last week. Go figure.