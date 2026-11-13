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Why TMS targets now differ for depression, OCD, and anxiety
By Ravi Singareddy, MD,7 days ago
For most of its history, psychiatry has treated the brain as a chemical soup, adjusting neurotransmitters and waiting weeks to see whether anything changed. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) represents a different idea: that mental illness lives in specific, dysfunctional circuits, and that those circuits can be targeted directly. Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first cleared TMS for treatment-resistant depression in 2008, the field has moved from a fixed scalp measurement toward circuit-guided, individualized treatment. For clinicians and patients alike, understanding which circuits are being treated today, and which may be treated tomorrow, helps separate established care from promising science.