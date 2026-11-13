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The Marine Industry Has Been Counting Boats. Maybe We Should Be Counting Something Else.
By Krystina Skibo,7 days ago
We love numbers in the marine industry. Retail registrations, wholesale shipments, market share, dealer inventory, average selling prices, gross margins and days on floorplan. We measure almost everything. And every year, we gather those numbers, study the trends, compare ourselves against the competition and attempt to predict what’s coming next....