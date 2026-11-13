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Wyo4News Announces Three-Part Investigative Series: “WE Soda at a Crossroads”
7 days ago
ROCK SPRINGS, WY– Wyo4News will launch a three-part investigative series beginning Monday, November 16, examining the challenges facing WE Soda’s Westvaco operations and the potential economic consequences for Southwest Wyoming. Titled WE Soda at a Crossroads, the series will investigate the company’s announced workforce reductions, declining access to...
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