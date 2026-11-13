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Obituary of Gary Robinson
8 days ago
Gary Robinson, 73, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. More than anything, Gary loved his family and the life he built with the people closest to him. His kind and gentle presence, genuine laughter, and unconditional love will be deeply missed.For 38 years, Gary and Priscilla shared a love and a life together that was truly special. Priscilla was the love of his life, and their lives were filled with joy, adventure, and an unwavering adoration for one another. They were a perfect pair, and anyone who knew them could see how much they loved doing life together. They spent years traveling, exploring, working on home projects, and enjoying each other’s company. Their adventures took them to Georgia, California, a road trip across the country, and up and down the East Coast countless times. It was never just about where they were going, but about the joy of sharing every experience together. Gary was a proud father and grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, whether it was softball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, dance, or football. He loved being there, cheering them on, and being part of their lives. Those moments meant the world to him.Gary was the son of the late Mary Ann Krupa and William Robinson, and he leaves behind his wife, Priscilla; his children, Matthew (Kyle) Robinson, Michael (Shannon) Hearn, and Caitlin (Adam) Cincotta; and his seven grandchildren, Alexis, Alister, Kinley, Grace, Maeve, Ben, and Ava. He is also survived by his siblings, Catherine (Ronald) Hayes and Alan (Kimberly) Robinson, along with many nieces and nephews. Formerly of Marathon, New York, Gary most recently resided in Somerset, Massachusetts. He spent most of his working years as a Grocery Manager at Grand Union and Price Chopper.Gary’s greatest happiness was the life he shared with Priscilla and the family they built together. He leaves behind many memories, countless stories, and a family who will forever be grateful for the time they had with him. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.