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The Morning Muster: A Column For and By Veterans
By rctadmin,7 days ago
VA SITREP – Automation Growing Pains, Facility Expansions, Dental Care Push, and Mortgage Advantage. If you have spent any time talking shop at any of the veteran organizations across Rockland County, you know that navigating the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) landscape is often a moving target. Rules change fast, programs evolve with little notice, and staying on top of important matters requires continuous oversight. This week’s article is all about some of the emerging news from the VA, including updates on the challenges that are emerging from the VA claims process, clinic expansions, the push for VA dental care, and the financial advantage of the VA home loan.