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Hotel Vernal Haunt Record Crushing Year Pushes 8 Year Charity Event Total Over $600,000
By Kristin Forbis,7 days ago
Crushing records while delivering spooks and thrills in support of local charities is just the way for the Hotel Vernal Haunt and this year’s celebration dinner and big announcement did not disappoint. This year’s 10 nights of the Haunt crushed the record of $103,500 raised in 2025 (and the previous record set in 2023 of $73,000) with an unbelievable $146,000 raised for local charities. This brings the 8 year total for the charity event to over $600,000 with every penny donated to local charities. During last night’s banquet celebration, appreciation was shared for the 96 amazing sponsors and over 300 volunteers who gave an accumulated 9,000 volunteer hours. As always, the most powerful moments of the night were the presenting of the checks to the recipient charities, each of whom dedicated many hours to the success of this year’s Haunt (with the amounts awarded in relation to the volunteer hours able to give). Checks were presented to Uintah County Search and Rescue for $6,000 dollars, Blowishes For Emily for $14,000 dollars, Thompson House of Hope for $26,000 dollars, Heart of the Basin for $46,000 dollars, and Reach Out and Connect for $54,000 dollars. Thank you to Hotel Vernal Haunt for 8 amazing years of teaching our community what can be done with creativity, selflessness, and a passion to support local charities.
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