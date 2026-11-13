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Cam Skattebo reveals the junk food that made him barf during Giants-Commanders
By Cincinnati Reds,7 days ago
Breaking news out of New Jersey. Far be it from us to recommend how an NFL player prepares for a game, but maaaaybe don’t do what Cam Skattebo did ahead of Thursday Night Football. One of the big moments early in the game came with a report that Skattebo threw up on the sidelines, prompting the Giants’ medical staff to rush over and check on the running back.