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Canada launches real-time payments as the US contemplates reducing credit access for the underbanked
By Nik Milanović,7 days ago
👋 Welcome to the new readers who’ve joined us since last week. You’re joining 176,000+ other subscribers who love fintech. This week, Canada launched its long-awaited Real-Time Rail (RTR) for payments. What it does: Around-the-clock operation to let money clear and settle within seconds. Fraud controls: RTR...