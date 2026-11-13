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Progressive Democrats, pundits push for Schumer to be ousted of leadership role
By CHARLOTTE HAZARD,8 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Different progressive Democrats and left-wing pundits have rallied behind getting New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer out of leadership. This comes after Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday night that he would be challenging Schumer for the Senate Majority Leader position. Van Hollen made...