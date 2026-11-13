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Shirley Mike Gillespie Dyess
By Reily Chestnut,4 days ago
Shirley Mike Gillespie Dyess, 91, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2026, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. Born on December 10, 1934, in Austin, Texas, to Harlie and Ethel Gillespie, Shirley Mike grew up in the city she called home for much of her life. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1952 and went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, beginning a lifelong connection with the university that would later become an important part of her work life.