undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Latest Eagles Mock Draft Lands Them 13-Sack All-SEC Pass Rusher
By Anthony Miller,7 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles are sitting in a position entering the bye week where they are 2-7 and could be looking at a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Philly has lost seven straight, and with the endless number of injuries, the team is looking at making the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They already made two pre-trade-deadline trades in the regular season: Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens and Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.