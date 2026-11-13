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Cole Hutson showing skill, self-criticism despite young age
By Ted Starkey,4 days ago
While just 20, Cole Hutson wasn’t hiding from the media on Thursday night after a game that left him frustrated. “I'm just not playing well enough,” the young Washington Capitals defenseman with just 31 NHL games under his belt said. “Simple as that. I can make some plays offensively, but it doesn't matter when you're here making mistakes defensively, constantly.