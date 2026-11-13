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New beginnings: How are NBA stars performing on new teams?
By Joseph Casciaro,8 days ago
Let's examine how some of the offseason's biggest movers have performed in their first few weeks on new teams. (All stats are current through Nov. 12.) Statistically speaking, the Heat can't ask for much more from Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is also shooting better from midrange than ever before, and he's generally carrying Miami's offense. However, there are some causes for concern.