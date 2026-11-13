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OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, allowing its 'dots' AI agents to make purchases for users
By Ashley Capoot@/in/ashley-capoot/,7 days ago
OpenAI announced ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment feature that enables its "dots" AI agents to make purchases on behalf of users. ChatGPT Wallet will initially be available to OpenAI's Pro subscribers in the U.S. who are over 18 years old. OpenAI built ChatGPT Wallet in partnership with American Express, Mastercard...
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