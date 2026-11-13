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MSU executive vice provost honored with international relaxin research Lifetime Achievement Award
7 days ago
STARKVILLE, Miss.––Mississippi State University Executive Vice Provost Peter Ryan is the recipient of a prestigious international Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to veterinary reproductive physiology and animal science. Recognized at the 10th International Conference on Relaxin Family Peptides in Health and Disease at the University of Nottingham’s...