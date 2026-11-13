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Izaiah ‘Zeek’ Barrow turns hometown pride into community action in Kingsbridge Heights
By Olivia Young,7 days ago
Izaiah “Zeek” Barrow was born in Kingsbridge Heights, and has spent the last seven years giving back to the community that raised him. Barrow is the co-founder of Theory 9, a local nonprofit founded in 2019 that centers on community aid. Alongside childhood friend Shakir “Chip” Seagers, Barrow hosts monthly food distributions and regular block parties that provide back-to-school or wellness resources, and supports initiatives such as the renovation of Old Fort Four Park’s basketball court. But long before he was a community organizer, Barrow knew Kingsbridge Heights simply as home.
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