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Krasnogorov Studio x Blueprint Lighting Colleciton
4 days ago
Blueprint home and hospitality design house has partnered with artisan Vladimir Krasnogorov on an eight-piece debut lighting collection inspired by botanical forms. The Krasnogorov Studio x Blueprint collaboration is a material study where hand-finished wood lends warmth, grain and texture alongside Blueprint’s polished accents and glowing globes of blown glass and alabaster.