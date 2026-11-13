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NMSA Visual Artist Students Present ‘Illuminate, A Student Art Fair’ In Santa Fe Featuring Affordable & Original Works For The Holidays
By Carol A. Clark,8 days ago
SANTA FE — To celebrate the gift-giving season, a selection of New Mexico School for the Arts (NMSA) Visual Artists will team up to present the third annual Student Art Fair, Illuminate. This event is an annual favorite, offering the community a chance to shop for unique handmade holiday gifts while supporting young local artists at the same time.