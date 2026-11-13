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Tiny animals, big smiles: The Haven brings traveling petting zoo to campus
By Peniel Ogunde,7 days ago
This article contains discussions of sexual violence in the context of The Haven’s mission to offer resources to survivors. Thursday, Nov. 5, The Haven at the College of William and Mary collaborated with Teeny Tiny Farm, a traveling petting zoo specializing in miniature farm animals, and brought its second annual Comfort Farm event to the Sunken Garden. As part of its commitment to investing in student mental health, The Haven brought a much-needed distraction for students in the form of furry animals.
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