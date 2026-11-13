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Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Sullivan County
By WCYB,8 days ago
A Kingsport man was arrested after an investigation into sexually explicit images involving children, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives began investigating earlier this year after receiving a tip that a person had used an artificial intelligence website to possess, create or distribute child sexual abuse material. Investigators said they found Jeffery Bowlin had sexually explicit images involving children.