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Veterans Freedom Park Honors 250 Years Of Service
By Editorial Staff,7 days ago
In observance of Veterans Day, Harrison’s Veterans Freedom Park held its annual ceremony Wednesday to honor both those who have fought and those who have fallen. The event was once again led by Clare County Veterans Services Director Karl Hauser, who proudly welcomed attendees in his military uniform. Hauser joked after the ceremony that he hadn’t been able to wear it in previous years because of its fit. However, thanks to a healthy change in proportion, he was happy to have the opportunity to wear it again.