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‘Stumbling stone’ organizers seek living descendants of people enslaved in Arlington
By Scott McCaffrey,7 days ago
After a record-setting 2026, the Memorializing the Enslaved in Arlington initiative has an additional goal for 2027. The joint effort of the Arlington Historical Society and Black Heritage Museum of Arlington aims to use grant funds to “try to find, if we could, living descendants” of those memorialized in the “stumbling stone” project.
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