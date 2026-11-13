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Democrats Flip Two More Governor’s Offices in Massive Win
7 days ago
The midterms may have been more than a week ago, but the Democrats are still racking up wins. Democrats won the governorships of Kansas and Alaska Thursday night, holding onto the seat in the normally GOP-dominated prairie and flipping a Republican position up north. Cindy Holscher defeated Republican Ty Masterson in Kansas on a narrow 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent margin with 98 percent of votes counted, according to the Associated Press, to take over from fellow Democrat Laura Kelly, who is term-limited.
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