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Meta’s Muse can now make your phone calls, but it won’t do it for free
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,7 days ago
Meta launched Muse in September as an AI assistant for shopping, travel bookings, and other tasks. A few weeks later, the company added custom mini apps called Spaces. Amazon has since blocked Muse from making purchases on its platform, while Walmart and Shopify have been more welcoming. Meta is now adding phone calls to the list, allowing Muse to contact businesses on your behalf.