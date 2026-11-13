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Miss Long Island crowns 2027 pageant titleholders
By Valentina Chapman, Miss Long Island Teen 2027,7 days ago
A simple act of kindness can really make a big difference in someone's life. A simple compliment can be given and received for free, and it truly makes such a big impact.”. To empower the next generation of women, the Miss Long Island Pageant hosted a ceremony at Molloy University’s Madison Theatre on Nov. 1 to crown the next Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen 2027.