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Ontario man charged with arson in connection to Brogan Canyon fires released from custody pending plea hearing
By Garrett Christensen,7 days ago
MALHEUR COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Paul Clinton Emerson (born 1964) of Ontario was released from custody after posting security, pending a November 20 plea hearing in Malheur County Circuit Court. Emmerson was initially arrested by the Malheur County Sheriff’s office on July 21, 2026, on 15...
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