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Carry your destiny on your wrist as Blancpain unveils the mystical Ladybird Colors Zodiaque featuring a 5.37 millimeter movement tracking the Western stars across a rare diamond drenched mother-of-pearl dial.
By Neha Tandon Sharma,7 days ago
You know your time is right when the stars and the entire zodiac align perfectly on your wrist. Making this divine timing your everyday accessory is Blancpain with the Ladybird Colors Zodiaque. It brings mystique, fate, fashion and function together in a magnificent timepiece that boasts a brand new Manufacture automatic movement dedicated to the Western zodiac. This incredibly beautiful creation makes for an instant collectors item crafted from the most exceptional materials in Haute Horlogerie. The dial features a mesmerizing bed of nacre perlée, the rarest form of mother-of-pearl in watchmaking. This luminous base serves as the perfect canvas for 133 high-quality diamonds totaling over 2.2 carats.