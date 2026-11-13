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Hunter found after going missing in Southern Oregon wilderness for 3 days
By KATU Staff,8 days ago
A missing hunter was found safe Wednesday in the remote wilderness near Prosepect, Oregon after spending three days in the cold weather. The hunter went missing on Sunday, sparking an extensive search effort from law enforcement, rescue teams, and community volunteers. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they used ground teams, K-9s, multiple airplanes and a helicopter.
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